Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s nodal officer for Covid-19 tests positive along with daughter

Haryana’s nodal officer for Covid-19 tests positive along with daughter

Besides holding the charge of the state nodal officer, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, 56, is the head of the pulmonary and critical care medicine department at PGIMS, Rohtak, and has been instrumental in coordinating with doctors across the state for the treatment of Covid-19 patients

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Dr Chaudhary and his daughter have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). (HT PHOTO )

Rohtak: Haryana’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, 56, tested positive for coronavirus along with his 25-year-old daughter on Thursday.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla confirmed that Dr Chaudhary had tested positive.

Besides holding the charge of the state nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Chaudhary is the head of the pulmonary and critical care medicine department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, which conducts the test for the virus. He had been directing and coordinating with doctors across the state for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr Chaudhary and his daughter have been admitted to the isolation ward at PGIMS.



“We had collected the samples of Dr Chaudhary’s 50-year-old wife on June 2, while the samples of the nodal officer and his daughter, who is also a doctor in a private hospital, were taken on Wednesday. Dr Chaudhary and his daughter tested positive on Thursday, while the result of his wife is awaited,” a senior official in the PGIMS microbiology department said.

Rohtak has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases this week and the district’s tally of positive patients climbed to 100 on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robot waiters deployed in Dutch restaurant for contactless experience
Jun 04, 2020 12:27 IST
BSEH Haryana 10th result 2020 on June 8: How to check results online
Jun 04, 2020 12:23 IST
Happy birthday Priyamani: Makers of Virataparvam release special poster
Jun 04, 2020 12:21 IST
Jharkhand to have its first medical university
Jun 04, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.