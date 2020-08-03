Haryana’s Sarv Khap demands withdrawal of Jat agitation cases

Leaders of as many as 120 khaps under the banner of Sarv Khap panchayat on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of all cases registered against youths of all communities during the Jat agitation in 2016.

The Sarv Khap had called a meeting of khap bodies at Chhichhrana village in Sonepat’s Baroda constituency.

Convener of the meeting, Kuldeep Singh Malik, said they had discussed nine agendas in the meeting.

“We have opposed marriages in the same sub-caste, neighbouring villages and three agriculture-related ordinances passed by the central government. The other demands are reduction in diesel prices, reinstation of sacked employees, purchase of farmers’ crops at the minimum support price,” he added.

He added that the Khap has welcomed the government’s move to give 50 percent women reservation in panchayat level elections.

“If the government would not withdraw the cases filed during the Jat agitation, we will launch a stir from September 13”, Malik said.

PITCH KHAP CANDIDATE IN BYPOLL: MEHAM MLA

Independent legislator from Meham, Balraj Kundu also reached at the panchayat and extended his support to them.

Kundu said the khaps will have to join active politics otherwise farmers’ rights will be buried under a hatchet.

“Without joining politics, the system cannot be changed. I urge you to pitch a farmer in the Baroda byelection and ensure his win from the constituency. CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda failed to understand the plight of farmers and used them as a voting tool,” he added.