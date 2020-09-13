Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Haryana’s terminated PTIs protest in Karnal, demand Ordinance for reappointment

Haryana’s terminated PTIs protest in Karnal, demand Ordinance for reappointment

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar agreed to meet their representatives on October 1

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The sacked PTIs found support from the Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, the members of which came out in large numbers to join their protest. (HT PHOTO)

Demanding continuation of their services, hundreds of terminated physical training instructors (PTIs) in Haryana organised a state-level protest rally at Karnal on Sunday.

The sacked PTIs found support from the Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, the members of which came out in large numbers to join their protest.

Alleging that the government had taken away their employment due to the fault of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), the PTIs demanded an Ordinance to reappoint them.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had set aside the recruitment of 1,983 PTIs, made in 2010 by the then Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government, after some irregularities were found in the recruitment process. On August 23 this year, the HSSC had conducted a fresh recruitment exam for about 7,500 candidates, who had applied against the vacancies in 2006. Most PTIs had boycotted the fresh exam that was conducted over a decade after the posts were first advertised.



The agitating PTIs are now demanding that the government should not declare the result of the fresh recruitment exam. The agitators planned to hold a protest march but called it off after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar agreed to meet their representatives on October 1.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 19:39 IST
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
Sep 13, 2020 20:24 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

Reward Olympiad-winning Indian team: Chess Forum appeals to Rijiju
Sep 13, 2020 20:54 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row and all the latest news
Sep 13, 2020 20:53 IST
Maharashtra’s coastal districts to have marine animal rescue centres before next monsoon
Sep 13, 2020 20:52 IST
PU panel recommends offline exams for rural colleges
Sep 13, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.