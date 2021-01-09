Haryana schools log improvement in attendance

As many as 1.69 lakh out of 6.10 lakh students attended their classes on Friday, which was the highest since Haryana schools reopened in November amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools in Rohtak and Mahendergarh districts saw the most encouraging response with an attendance of 72% and 60%, respectively. At 22%, Panchkula had the lowest attendance in the state, followed by Gurugram with 24%, officials of the school education department said.

Nand Kishore Verma, assistant director, Haryana secondary school education, said more than 1 lakh students have joined schools since December 22.

“At least 59,353 students joined the classes in Haryana on December 22 and most of the districts witnessed attendance less than 25%. While the figure stood at 1.28 lakh on January 4, 1.51 lakh joined on January 7 and 1.69 lakh on Friday. We are happy with the constant rise in the attendance of students. Board students have become more focused and their presence is increasing day by day. Now, students have overcome Covid-19 fear as we are following all safety protocols,” he added.

Anju Nandal, a student of Class 12 in Rohtak, said their focus has shifted from the virus to board exams.

“We have only two months left for the board exams and it is compulsory for us to attend classes in order to complete our syllabus. Now, most of the students in our class are appearing regularly. Students and teachers have learnt how to tackle Covid-19 during classes. Students are talking more about board exams than the Covid-19 scare,” she added.

Naveen Soni, a mathematics lecturer from Hisar, said they are talking to parents of students and counselling them to send them to school as the board exams are around the corner.

“These exams are a kind of litmus test for students, teachers and the government. We are hopeful that we will be able to cover the entire syllabus by the second week of February. This year, students will have to rely on self-study. By next week, the attendance of students will improve,” Soni added.