Haryana schools to partially open for senior classes from Monday

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Directorate of School Education on Saturday directed all district education officers to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place for the partial reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from September 21 (Monday). Attendance is not compulsory and students can go on voluntary basis to clear any doubts related to their course.

In a letter, the department has asked all district education officers to ensure that the teachers get a Covid-19 test and download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

“Students will have to bring a written consent from their parents before coming to school. The students will also have to undergo thermal scanning before entering the school and wear face masks and adhere to safety guidelines,” the letter stated.

Earlier, the education department had conducted trial classes for board students at Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu, in Karnal and Bazidpur Saboli in Sonepat to check the feasibility of partial reopening of schools.

The Centre had allowed partial reopening of schools in phase 4 of the unlocking process and said that students of Classes 9 and 12 can return purely on voluntary basis.

