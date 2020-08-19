Haryana sees 7 deaths, 896 new infections

Seven coronavirus patients died on Tuesday in Haryana, taking the death toll to 557, the state health bulletin said.

Among the dead, four were from Karnal and one each from Faridabad, Rohtak and Panipat districts.

The state also witnessed 896 new infections in the past 24 hours with maximum 116 infections reported from Panipat followed by 99 from Faridabad, 98 from Gurugram, 95 from Karnal and 81 from Rewari district.

As per the bulletin, the cumulative tally of Covid19 cases reached 48,936 in the state.

While the state’s recovery rate remained 84.39% and 688 patients recovered from the disease.

DGP office, Shiksha Sadan to remain closed

The office of Haryana director general of police in Panchkula will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday as six police personnel working there have tested positive for the virus.

Haryana’s Siksha Sadan in Panchkula will also remain closed till August 21 following outbreak of Covid-19 in the department. As per the orders issued by director, secondary education, J Ganesan, the officials of this department will work from home till August 21.

Rohtak DC tests positive

After two staff members of Anoop Dhanak, who had taken part in a Jannayak Janta Party leader’s birthday programme here on August 14 evening, tested positive for the virus on Monday evening, Rohtak deputy commissioner RS Verma was also found infected on Tuesday.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said, “We will collect samples of those who came in contact with the DC,” he added.

Minister violates social distancing protocol on eve of I-Day

Dhanak had violated the social distancing protocol by taking part in a dinner here on the eve of the Independence Day, where over 100 people were present.

A district health official pleading anonymity said five members of the JJP leader and two staff members of Dhanak had tested positive on Monday.

“The minister has gone into quarantine at his Chandigarh residence,” the official added.

(With inputs from Sunil Rahar)