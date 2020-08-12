Haryana SGPC presidential polls today

Sections
Elections for the post of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC) president will be held at Patshahi Chevin and Nauvin Sahib gurdwara at Guhla Cheeka in Kaithal...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:04 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Elections for the post of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC) president will be held at Patshahi Chevin and Nauvin Sahib gurdwara at Guhla Cheeka in Kaithal district on Thursday.

The fresh elections are being held after former president Jagdish Singh Jhinda of Karnal resigned from the post on February 25 citing health reasons. Later, the date for fresh polls was announced on July 13 for which the nominations were filed on August 7, officials said.

Presiding officer Darshan Singh Barari said 36 members have the right to vote in the presidential elections and results will be declared by the evening.

The voting will be held between 10am and 3pm. There are three candidates in fray for these elections: Jasbir Singh Khalsa from Ambala, Baljit Singh Daduwal of Sirsa and Swaran Singh Ratia of Fatehabad, said Barari.



“Swaran Singh had withdrawn his name recently, but as a presiding officer, I’ve to add his name to the ballot paper because he did this after the due date. The final date for candidature withdrawal was August 9 till 2pm.”

The Haryana Police have also tightened security in view of the elections. Kaithal SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “We have deployed nearly 200 cops along with two DSP-rank and four inspector-rank officers for the elections. The police are fully prepared to maintain the law and order.”

