Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Haryana speaker directs officials to make plan for multi-level parkings in Panchkula

Haryana speaker directs officials to make plan for multi-level parkings in Panchkula

Gave the directions due to the lack of parking space in Panchkula

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

In view of the lack of parking space in Panchkula, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that multi-storey parking areas should be developed in every sector and directed officials to make a detailed plan.

Gupta was chairing a meeting of the sanitation and beautification committee at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by officials of the committee, MC and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

They presented details of ongoing development works and explored the possibility of projects that could be set up in future.



The problem of rainwater stagnation in areas including Sector 19 was also discussed and the speaker asked for a report on the rainwater harvesting project established in Sector 19 last year.

Gupta said that he has discussed the construction of a bridge to connect Sectors 20-21 to sectors across Ghaggar with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and it will be built soon.

There was a discussion on beautification of the main roads of the city. Along with this, instructions were also issued to make proper lighting arrangements on roads.

The speaker also expressed displeasure over the non-completion of the construction of bus queue shelters and their quality.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Oct 10, 2020 23:55 IST
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Oct 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST

latest news

Maharashtra could be completely unlocked by November-end: Tope
Oct 10, 2020 23:58 IST
Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Oct 10, 2020 23:56 IST
2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case
Oct 10, 2020 23:53 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 toll crosses 40K, last 10,000 deaths in 25 days
Oct 10, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.