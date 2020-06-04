Haryana speaker inaugurates road repair work in Panchkula

Panchkula Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the special repair work of external roads in Panchkula on Thursday. As per a press release, the roads to be repaired at a cost of Rs 2.66 crore include the external roads between Sectors 3 and 4, 1 and 4, 4 and 5, 3 and 6, 4 and 6 MDC Panchkula.