Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana speaker inaugurates road repair work in Panchkula

Haryana speaker inaugurates road repair work in Panchkula

Panchkula Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the special repair work of external roads in Panchkula on Thursday. As per a press release, the roads to be repaired at a cost of Rs...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Panchkula Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the special repair work of external roads in Panchkula on Thursday. As per a press release, the roads to be repaired at a cost of Rs 2.66 crore include the external roads between Sectors 3 and 4, 1 and 4, 4 and 5, 3 and 6, 4 and 6 MDC Panchkula.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
In Odisha, testing for Covid-19 declines as machines malfunction
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.