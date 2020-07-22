Sections
Haryana stops property registration till security features are not installed

The revenue department has put an embargo on the registration of properties in rural areas till July 29.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:42 IST

By Hitender Rao, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After reports of alleged violations related to issuance of no objection certificates for registration of sale deeds of properties in notified urban areas in Gurugram district, the Haryana government on Wednesday halted the registration of transfer deeds across the state for a limited period.

Subsequently, the Haryana Land Records Information System (HALRIS) used for registration of properties has been made non functional and security features are being integrated to reduce “corrupt practices”.

Land parcels notified under Section 7-A bone of contention

Registration of properties without a no objection certificate (NoC) in urban area land under Section 7-A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, officials said, has led to mushrooming of unauthorised settlements.

The amended Section 7-A says that transfer by way of sale or lease of any agricultural land of less than two kanals in an urban area cannot be done without a NoC given by the Town and Country Planning department (TCPD).



“However, it came to the notice of Gurugram divisional commissioner that a number of naib tehsildars were executing sale deeds indiscriminately without the NoC,” an official said. The allegations have been denied by revenue officials saying that if structures were built on the urban area land notified under Section 7-A, the TCPD does not issue NoCs and they have no option but to execute the sale deeds.

How long is the ban on registration of properties?

The revenue department has put an embargo on the registration of properties in rural areas till July 29. For land parcels situated in municipal areas and urban areas declared under Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act and controlled area declared under Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, the registration has been stopped till August 5.

For land in urban areas and notified under section 7-A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act and villages where jamabandis are offline, the embargo will remain till August 15.

“ We are planning to introduce three kinds of safety features – an application programming interface (API) of Town and Country Planning department to grant no objection certificate (NoC) for urban area land notified under Section 7-A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, a feature entailing generation of a one-time password (OTP) which will act like a key to confirm that the registration documents has been delivered to the owner of the property and making it mandatory for revenue officials to upload the sale deed copy of each transaction on HALRIS within 24 hours,” an official said.

