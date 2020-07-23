Haryana to enact law to reserve 50% seats for women in panchayats: Deputy CM

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday announced that the state government will introduce a bill in the next Vidhan Sabha session for reserving 50% seats for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

While addressing a press conference here, the deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of rural development and panchayats, said 50% reservation provision has already been introduced across two-thirds of the states of the country. Chautala said two-wheeler will also be given to 100 women, who have done outstanding work in villages. The beneficiaries will include 30 women sarpanches, 10 Zila Parishad members, 20 block samiti members, besides 40 other women associated with PRIs.

He said after getting 75% reservation for local youth in private sector, employment opportunities will increase in Haryana. Similarly, a bill to amend the Industrial Disputes Act, and the Factories Act, will now be brought in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session, he said.

The deputy CM said the panchayat department will collect 200 tonne plastic waste that public works department will further use under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana for construction of roads.

Buyer to get registry at home

Referring to the state government’s decision to temporarily halt the registration of land transfer deeds, he said the government had come across some “loopholes” in the registration process that needed to be set right.

He said a new registration process is being developed by the state government which will remove the existing loopholes and make the process simple.

He said in the registration process “stamping of over Rs 100 will be in e-mode”.

In order to minimise human interference in the tehsils, the state government will introduce the concept of Centralized Registry after e-Registry. With this, he said, any person after submitting his documents will be able to register from any tehsil in the state.

The deputy CM said no registration will be done from July 22 to August 5, 2020 where Jamabandis are currently offline. In cases where e-stamps have been issued and the time for registration has been allotted in the mentioned period, the validity of challans has been extended by 30 days.

Under the new centralised registry system, information about registries will also be given to the person concerned through e-mail. In addition, the registry will arrive at the buyer’s home by registered post just like passport services. Chautala said this decision has been taken in view of complaints that were received regarding issued related to registeries.