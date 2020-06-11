Haryana varsities’ dismal show in Centre’s NIRF rankings

Haryana universities have failed to find a place in the top 50 spots of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2020), released by the ministry of human resources development on Thursday.

The only saving grace was Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, which managed to secure the 76th rank in country among universities. It was followed by Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, at the 93rd spot, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, at the 94th position and Kurukshetra University at the 99th place.

HRD minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal had announced the rankings on Twitter on Thursday.

The institutes were assessed on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

In the overall category, which included universities as well as colleges, none of the institutes in Haryana were able to make it even to the top 100. In engineering institutes category, National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, topped Haryana by achieving the 40th rank among engineering institutes in India. In management institutes, Gurugram-based management development institute got the 10th rank and Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, bagged the 28th rank in pharmacy category and 33rd rank in medical category. IC College of Home Science in Hisar was selected as the best college in Haryana and it secured 49th rank in India. Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science got the 15th in the dental colleges category.

Maharishi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh said that the varsity’s ranking has climbed from 90 in 2019 to 76 this year, which is the highest by any University in the state this time. “The combined efforts of the staff and students of the varsity have resulted in this growth,” the VC added.