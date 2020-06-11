Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana varsities’ dismal show in Centre’s NIRF rankings

Haryana varsities’ dismal show in Centre’s NIRF rankings

No varsity in the state could manage a spot in the top 50

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:23 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times/Haryana

Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak becomes the saving grace by securing the 76th rank. (HT FILE)

Haryana universities have failed to find a place in the top 50 spots of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2020), released by the ministry of human resources development on Thursday.

The only saving grace was Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, which managed to secure the 76th rank in country among universities. It was followed by Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, at the 93rd spot, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, at the 94th position and Kurukshetra University at the 99th place.

HRD minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal had announced the rankings on Twitter on Thursday.

The institutes were assessed on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.



In the overall category, which included universities as well as colleges, none of the institutes in Haryana were able to make it even to the top 100. In engineering institutes category, National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, topped Haryana by achieving the 40th rank among engineering institutes in India. In management institutes, Gurugram-based management development institute got the 10th rank and Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, bagged the 28th rank in pharmacy category and 33rd rank in medical category. IC College of Home Science in Hisar was selected as the best college in Haryana and it secured 49th rank in India. Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science got the 15th in the dental colleges category.

Maharishi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh said that the varsity’s ranking has climbed from 90 in 2019 to 76 this year, which is the highest by any University in the state this time. “The combined efforts of the staff and students of the varsity have resulted in this growth,” the VC added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, high-footfall markets in Chandigarh want to open on all days
Jun 12, 2020 01:43 IST
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Jun 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.