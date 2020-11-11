Has Panjab University senate outlived its utility?

The four-year term of Panjab University senate came to an end on October 31 and now the varsity is without the apex governing body, an integral part of its administration since its inception in Lahore in 1882. There is now uncertainty over its future with polls not being notified, a development coinciding with the central government announcing National Education Policy, which envisages the constitution of board of governors in all universities. The University Grants Commission has last month asked all higher educational institutions to initiate governance reforms in the light of the new policy. The PU senate has more than half of its members elected from various constituencies. In recent years, their role in the functioning of the varsity has come under criticism, especially from those heading the institution.

Needs some reforms: The notion of senate has not outlived its utility in academic institutions. What has outlived is the role assigned and privileges accorded to senators in PU Act 1947, which is a variant of Indian Universities Act 1904 introduced for the then five varsities of India, which did not have campuses and departments and teachers on their rolls. What is needed is the reform of the construct of the senate and the election of syndicate on behalf of faculties as per stipulations given in the 1904 Act.

Arun Kumar Grover, former vice-chancellor

Varsity’s nature has changed: It is not only about the senate, but the whole structure of the university. The PU Act needs a review to meet the requirements of the university, which is a different institution from what it was in 1882 or 1947. The nature of the university has changed over time. There are various committee reports, such as Kothari’s, that can be taken into consideration while reviewing the Act. The present senate should be allowed to continue till a new senate is formed.

RP Bambah, former vice-chancellor

Reduce nominated members: The Panjab University senate has always discharged its responsibilities and served its purpose well. PU has been a dynamic example of democratic governance. In the past, many V-Cs have moved along well with the governing body. If at all, it requires any change, my suggestion is that the provision regarding elected members should remain as it is, and only the number of nominated members should be reduced. However, the president and secretary of PU Campus Students Council should be included as ex-officio members.

Pawan Kumar Bansal, former senator and Congress leader

Present system is transparent: PU’s governance system is unique in the country, and members of the governing body represent different sections of the stakeholders. It also has public participation in the form of a graduate constituency. No university has such a healthy democratic system of participation of stakeholders. Universities with executive council, which is similar to board of governors, feel the system is autocratic. The senate system is transparent with every voice being heard. Some reforms may be required and can be done without affecting the senate’s structure and concept.

Rajat Sandhir, former PUTA president

PU governance needs revamp

Being a member of the governing body, over the years I have realised that the functioning of the university always gets compared with the functioning of other universities. I believe that the governing system of PU needs a revamp on the pattern of how other universities are run, so that its functioning becomes smooth.

Sanjay Tandon, former senator and BJP leader

It is a democratic body: Democratic bodies never outlive their utility. Several V-Cs in the past too disliked the senate as they could not use it as per their wishes. Agendas and issues discussed in the senate are in public, which reflects its character. The PU senate cannot be thrown away. If at all there is a need, it should be reformed appropriately.

Mritunjay Kumar, PUTA president

Minor changes are fine: I am not in favour of abolishing the senate. It is a very unique and majestic system where we have the representation from all different walks of life. With time, minor changes can be made, but the senate must be in place. Also, the president and secretary of the student council should be its members.

DPS Randhawa, syndicate member and former student representative

Represents all stakeholders: Senators work for the university and make policies for the benefit of both students and faculty members. The senate has representation of all stakeholders. There might be a case where one person misuses the power, but that doesn’t mean we should do away with the senate. We have complete faith in the senate.

Chetan Chaudhary, former president, Panjab University Campus Students Council