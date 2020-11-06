Hathras case: Indicate time needed to complete probe, Allahabad high court tells CBI

Heavy police deployment as CBI team probes the case, in Hathras earlier in October. (File photo)

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (HC) has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to indicate how much time it would take to investigate the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

The CBI is expected to file the status report on the case before the next date of hearing on November 25.

The court has also made the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) a party in the case. The director-general (D-G) of CRPF has been directed to file an affidavit “through a responsible officer indicating the nature of security provided to the victim’s family members” by November 25.

CRPF personnel is providing security to the deceased victim’s family as per the Supreme Court’s (SC) order.

A two-member HC division bench, comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy, had reserved the order after hearing of the case on November 2. The order was uploaded on Thursday evening.

Also read | Hathras victim’s family should be provided permanent accommodation in Delhi: Lawyer

Earlier during the hearing on November 2, the court had asked advocate SV Raju, additional solicitor-general (ASG) of India, who appeared on behalf of the CBI, whether it was fair and reasonable to allow the district magistrate (DM) of Hathras, Praveen Kumar Laxkar, to continue at his current post during pendency of the investigation.

Raju assured the court that he would convey the court’s concern to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government and apprise it on November 25.

The court also ordered to delete the names of the victim’s family members from its earlier order.

On September 14, a Dalit teenager (19) from western UP’s Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, when she had gone out to collect fodder for cattle in her native village, Boolgarhi.

She was partially paralysed following the sexual assault.

She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 28, as her health condition had worsened. She died in the early hours on September 29.

At 2.30 am on September 30, UP Police forcibly cremated her without the family’s consent in a field near Boolgarhi.

Hathras district police administration had insisted that the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of her family members”.

On October 12, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC had criticised the UP government’s decision to forcibly cremate the victim.

So far, UP Police has arrested four upper-caste men -- Sandeep Singh, Ravi, Ramu and Luvkush Sikarwar – for their alleged role in the incident. The accused are lodged in Delhi’s Alipur jail.

The SC had directed the Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe in the Hathras case.

.