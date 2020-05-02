HAU V-C nominated as ICAR member

Sections
Updated: May 02, 2020 17:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

Director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Trilochan Mohapatra on Friday nominated KP Singh, the vice-chancellor (VC) of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), as its member. The university staff congratulated the VC on the achievement and said that the newly constituted committee under the leadership of the chairman will work to implement innovative schemes for the scientists of all agricultural universities in India.

