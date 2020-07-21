Have paid salaries to teachers till March: North DMC tells high court

Sections
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:55 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has paid salaries to all 9,000 teachers employed in its schools till March and has also released April salaries of 5,406 of them, who are deployed on Covid-19 duty.

The municipal body also submitted before a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that the remaining teachers who were not on Covid-19 duty would also be given their salaries by the end of July.

The court was hearing a plea it had initiated itself with regard to the disbursement of unpaid salaries of teachers employed in schools run by the north corporation.

During the hearing, the counsel for north Delhi municipal corporation told the court that the remaining amount payable to the teachers (for the month of April) is generated internally but due to the orders passed by the Supreme Court, it is required to release the salaries of sanitation workers, health workers and doctors who are on duties to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, on top priority.



“It is stated that the Delhi government has not released its share of the salaries payable to the sanitation workers, health worker and doctors.Only in the first week of July, the Delhi government has released its share of salaries payable to the doctors for the months of April, May and June, but it is yet to release its share of the salaries payable to the sanitation workers,” the counsel for North DMC said.

Avnish Ahlawat, standing counsel (Services), Delhi government, in a status report, informed the court that the dues to the tune of Rs 147 crore for the North DMC to pay salaries to its teachers has already been released in three monthly tranches for April, May and June.

As per the government status report, the funds for the second quarter (July to September 2020) will be released by the end of each month.

The court asked both the Delhi government and the north DMC to file fresh status reports by July 31 and posted the matter for further hearing on August 5.

