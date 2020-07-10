Hawkers dump vegetables on road near Mumbai after civic officials shut market for flouting social distancing norms

Hawkers at the market in Deendayal Nagar, Vasai (West), dumped vegetables on the road on Thursday morning to protest against the civic officials who asked them to close the stalls after social distancing norms were flouted.

“The hawkers were illegally selling the vegetables without wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms. We have submitted details of the incident to Vasai police and they will register a case soon,” said a civic official.

On 29 March, a similar incident took place at the Ambadi market after the lockdown was imposed. The administration had already shut the Ambadi Road after hawkers flouted norms. As a mark of protest, hawkers dumped vegetables and prevented civic officials from taking any action.

Meanwhile, as on Wednesday, 6,599 cases, including 130 deaths, were reported from the Vasai-Virar region.