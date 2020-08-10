Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to remain closed till September 5

New Delhi: Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah, which is closed for the visitors since March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, will re-open only after September 5, members of the shrine committee said.

Altamash Nizami, member, Dargah management committee, said, “To ensure the safety of the visitors and pilgrims, the dargah will remain closed for the public till September 5. Besides, after the Markaz incident, we do not want another controversy in the area.”

Nizami said the dargah management will follow the standard operating procedure issued by the central government while reopening the shrine for the followers of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. “We have already installed automatic sanitiser machines at all the entry and exit points of dargah. We are also arranging thermal scanners to be used whenever the dargah will reopen. We will also assign volunteers to ensure social distancing norms,” he said.

The dargah committee had earlier decided not to organise the annual Urs — the death anniversary of the 14th-century Sufi saint — this year in view of the pandemic. The Urs was scheduled between June 9 and 13.