HC asks Punjab to submit record of extension given to director prosecution

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday summoned the record pertaining to extension given to Vijay Singla as director prosecution by the Punjab government.

The record was summoned by high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri on the petition of Satnam Singh Kaler, a joint director with the prosecution department.

Kaler had told court that Singla, an additional director was holding the charge of director prosecution when he retired on January 31, but was called back after three days of his superannuation. The court was told that Singla had availed two optional extensions in service till January 31. But after retirement he was re-employed on February 3, on regular basis against a regular post without the approval of finance department and state cabinet, the court was told, adding that only two extensions can be granted to an employee as per rules.

It was also submitted that the department initiated process of departmental promotion committee (DPC) for the appointment on January 23 and on January 25, Singla’s retirement orders were passed. The DPC met on February 10 and his name was recommended for promotion. But by that time Singla had joined. Despite him being the only eligible person in the department for promotion to the post of additional director, he was not considered, Kaler had told the court.



