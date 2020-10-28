Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / HC dismisses plea against Bathinda varsity’s selection process for vice-chancellor

HC dismisses plea against Bathinda varsity’s selection process for vice-chancellor

As on today, petitioner is only a bystander and by no stretch of imagination, he could be termed as an aggrieved person for invoking the jurisdiction of this court, single-judge order of the Punjab and Haryana high court

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:30 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda (HT file)

Jalandhar A bench of chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shanker Jha and justice Arun Palli, on Wednesday dismissed a Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) that former Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, dean academics, Narinder Paul Singh, had filed against a single-bench order. The single-bench order had dismissed his plea challenging the selection process for the vice-chancellor post of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda. The Punjab government will now go ahead with the ongoing selection process.

On October 16, 2020 justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu had dismissed Paul’s petition and vacated stay from the selection process of MRSPTU V-C. Paul had moved court after not being shortlisted for the interview. Justice Sindhu underlined that it is a matter of fact that averments of the petitioner qua short-listing the name of Dr Ashok Kumar Paul for the post were factually incorrect.

“The vice-chancellor post is not merely a source of employment to earn livelihood, but rather to be taken as a role model. Therefore, petitioner ought to have exhibited responsible behaviour instead of making unfounded allegations and that too, supported by way of an affidavit, which concededly are not correct, thus, the petitioner has not approached this court with clean hands,” reads HC orders on October 16.

The single-bench order added that the petitioner participated in the selection process, but his name did not figure on the list of seven shortlisted candidates by the search committee, and none of them had been impleaded as respondents in the present petition. “In the opinion of this court, as on today, petitioner is only a bystander and by no stretch of imagination, he could be termed as an aggrieved person for invoking the jurisdiction of this court,” the order adds.

The order added that the petitioner made incorrect assertions regarding short-listing of Dr Ashok Kumar Paul and obtained interim stay on July 15, 2020 against the selection for the post of V-C, resulting in irreparable loss to the university.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

SpiceJet to launch seaplane services in Gujarat from October 31
Oct 29, 2020 00:14 IST
Yamunanagar assault case: FIR against unknown person for impersonating as OSD to Anil Vij
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
Manjula Shetye custodial death case: Accused Byculla jail official seeks bail
Oct 29, 2020 00:12 IST
Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai
Oct 29, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.