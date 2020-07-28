HC dismisses plea against power, water subsidy, imposes cost on petitioner

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the water and electricity subsidies given by the AAP government and also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, stating that it was “absolutely and purely” a policy decision, which does not require interference.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan said water and electricity concessions were being given by the Delhi government as per its policy decision which was based upon complex facts and situations prevailing in the society.

It said the policy is based on the desire of the people and “how to rule a state has to be best left to the people doing so”. The bench further said that unless an illegality in a policy is pointed out, the court was not inclined to alter it or interfere with it.

“The court cannot impose even a better policy,” it said, adding “we see no reason to entertain the petition”. “Petition is dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000 to be deposited with the legal services authority.”



Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan had opposed the plea.

