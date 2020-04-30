HC issues notice over non-availability of PPE kits to ambulance employees

The high court of Himachal Pradesh has issued notice to the chief secretary, principle secretary (health) and managing director of GVK-EMRI, over non-availability of personal protection (PPE) kits to the employees deployed in the 108 and 102 ambulances.

A division bench of chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as a PIL addressed to the chief justice through e-mail by Puran Chand, chairman of Himachal Pradesh 108/102 Contract Worker Union.

The applicant had alleged that the employees deployed in ambulances are providing their services round-the-clock, but the GVK-EMRI management has not provided PPE kits till date.

He further alleged that in some ambulances, the company has provided only two kits and once used these cannot be reused without sanitisation. All employees have been directed to use available kits only. The petitioner said that 108/102 ambulance employees are exposed to risk.

The case will now be heard on Friday.