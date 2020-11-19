Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / HC junks plea challenging ban on Chhath Puja in public places

HC junks plea challenging ban on Chhath Puja in public places

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea which had challenged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) decision of banning Chhath Puja...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:03 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea which had challenged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) decision of banning Chhath Puja celebrations at public places in the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While dismissing the plea, a bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad, remarked that “it appears the petitioner is not alive to Covid-19 situation in Delhi” and “any such permission if granted would necessarily result in such function turning into a super spreader”.

“The right to health must be respected first. The person has to live to be able to practice any religion,” the bench said while hearing a plea by Durga Jan Seva Trust, challenging the DDMA’s November 20 order.

The petition had also sought permission to hold a gathering of 1,000 people for Chhath Puja.



However, this did not go down well with the court which remarked, “Oh really! Today when the Delhi government is not allowing marriages with over 50 persons, you want only 1,000 persons.” It said that the authorities have passed the order after considering the spread of infection in Delhi and the petition was without merit.

“In today’s day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality,” the court said while noting that the petitioner should have taken into consideration the current circumstances in the city.

“The infection rate is hovering between 7,800 to 8,593… the death rate is in double figures. There are 42,000 active cases,” it noted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Nov 19, 2020 00:14 IST
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Nov 18, 2020 23:18 IST

latest news

After being moderate after six weeks, air quality dips again in Noida, Ghaziabad
Nov 19, 2020 00:09 IST
Districts with high number of containment zones have most number of cases, shows govt data
Nov 19, 2020 00:08 IST
AAP MLA Atishi writes to air quality panel, points to role of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution
Nov 19, 2020 00:08 IST
JNU should encourage innovation in research on epidemiology: Kovind
Nov 19, 2020 00:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.