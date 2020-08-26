HC notice to Cong MLA, SBS Nagar DC, SSP over illegal mining

Sections
JALANDHAR Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notice to Punjab government, deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Congress MLA...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:13 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal,

JALANDHAR Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notice to Punjab government, deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Congress MLA from Balachaur Darshan Lal Mangupur and operators of two stone crushers — Siddhi Vinayak stone crusher and Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa crusher — over the illegal mining issue. The next hearing has been fixed for September 2.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by one Paramjit Singh of Rouri village in Balachaur sub-division, demanding directions to the state to check the plundering of natural resources in the foothills of Shivalik mountain range in Balachaur tehsil of SBS Nagar district for profiteering.

The petitioner said illegal mining is going on in close vicinity of three schools and poses a threat to the lives of students as well as villagers.

The petitioner further said the mining mainly takes place during the night hours. He said hundreds of trucks deployed by stone-crushers damage the village link roads and in July 2020, when the condition of mining sites worsened due to the rains, he gave a detailed representation to SBS Nagar deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of the police, but no action was taken.



“Illegal mining is disrupting the ecosystems and wiping out the wildlife in different ways,” reads the petition.

Earlier this month, the high court had also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the collection of ‘royalty’ from trucks carrying mining material in Rupnagar district.

