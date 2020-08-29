Sections
HC orders Himachal to set up anti-suicide helpline

The court also directed for publication of the said helpline number in newspapers.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The petitioner has asked for the implementation of the Mental Health Services Act, 2017, in the state. (Representational photo)

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday ordered the state government to set up an anti-suicide helpline within three weeks.

The court also directed for publication of the said helpline number in all English and Hindi newspapers through advertisement and through official communication platforms.

A division bench of justices Sureshwar Thakur and CB Barowalia passed the orders while hearing a petition seeking to take necessary and effective steps to prevent the increasing number of suicide cases during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Law student Tushar, who studies at Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Pune, told the court through a petition that a lot of people were committing suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic and it seemed that the government failed to take effective steps to prevent the same.



The petitioner requested that the Mental Health Services Act, 2017, be implemented in the state in letter and spirit. There are various provisions related to mental health and suicide prevention under this law. Section 18 of the Act deals with the right to mental healthcare, Section 45 provides for the establishment of a state mental authority, and Section 29 deals with the duties of the appropriate government, contended the petitioner.

Section 29 (2) specifically speaks about the duty of the appropriate government to plan, design and implement public health programmes to reduce suicides and its attempts in the country, the petition stated.

The petitioner said if provisions of the Mental Health Act are implemented, the number of suicides can be curbed. The court ordered the government to respond to the petition within six weeks. The next hearing in the case will be on October 15.

