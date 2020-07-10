Sections
Home / Cities / HC refuses to stay Haryana govt’s notification on crop diversification

HC refuses to stay Haryana govt’s notification on crop diversification

The HC bench directed the Haryana government to take steps to revive, preserve and conserve water bodies in the state and boost the re-charge mechanism for the protection of these water bodies.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday refused to stay a government notification asking gram panchayats in some parts of Haryana not to sow paddy on the village common land.

The high court bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice HS Sidhu directed the Haryana government to take steps to revive, preserve and conserve water bodies in the state and boost the re-charge mechanism for the protection of these water bodies.

The order came on the plea of Jasbir Singh and others from Kurukshetra who had challenged the May 20 orders of principal secretary, development and panchayat department and subsequent orders of deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra, asking panchayats not to sow paddy on village common land.

The orders were issued for implementation of crop diversification under the scheme ‘Mera Paani Meri Virasat’ and prohibited panchayats from cultivating paddy and raising nursery in agricultural fields.



“There is over exploitation of groundwater leading to grave threat to aquifers of Indo-Gangetic plains due to excessive/intensive pumping of water. There will be rapid desertification of fertile land leading to dust storms blowing away the top soil,” the bench said, adding that the excessive exploitation of ground water is a threat to environment and ecology.

The bench lauded the steps taken by the state government on diversification of crops. It, however, said the aquifers are “over stressed/extremely stressed” and if the remedial measures are not taken, it will lead to classification of certain over exploited blocks/zones as “dark zones”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
Jul 10, 2020 20:15 IST
Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days
Jul 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Jul 10, 2020 20:13 IST
Purely to preserve Kohli’s longevity:Moody on split captaincy in Team India
Jul 10, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.