HC reserves order on plea by Kalita against cops’ ‘leaks’

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea by Devagana Kalita, a member of women’s group Pinjra Tod jailed in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, seeking to stop the city police from making “selective media leaks” related to her case. Four cases have been registered against Kalita, who was arrested on May 23.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed by advocate Adit S Pujari, representing Kalita, that “selective” leaks have been made to tarnish the image of his client while also claiming that the investigating agency has violated its own advisory on media and reporting.

Pujari added that he was supplied a copy of the charge sheet only after media leaks. He said that in one of the pleas filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat seeking to upload in its website the FIRs lodged in connection with Delhi violence, police had opposed it saying the cases are sensitive and FIRs cannot be put in public domain as this would disclose the names of complainants, witnesses and accused persons.

“However, the police are themselves leaking out these notes,” he submitted.

Police told the high court on July 9 that the press note issued to the media was not a “selective leak”, as Kalita alleged, and it was done to present correct facts before the public.

Additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi, along with advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, representing the police, told the court on Wednesday that the nature of the case and allegations levelled against the woman were not revealed by the investigating agency first and it was the members of that group who disclosed the details on social media.

The law officer had submitted that the issuance of press note on June 2 to the media about the case was not to harm Kalitha or tarnish her reputation but to correct the facts misreported on social media