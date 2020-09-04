HC seeks reply from Himachal govt regarding financial aid for kin of covid victims

Sections
Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Himachal Pradesh high court, on Friday, issued a notice to the state government and directed them to file a reply within three weeks in a matter related to providing financial help to families of those who died due to Covid-19.

A division bench of chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order on a petition filed by advocate Tarun Pathak, who has alleged that Covid-19 has not only been declared as a pandemic but has also been notified as a disaster by the central government. So, for all purposes the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 should be applicable in case of this disease.

He alleged that in March 2020, after declaring covid a disaster, the Centre provided that in case of death due to the virus, ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to kin of the deceased, but later, the said clause was withdrawn.

He added that Bihar is providing ex gratia compensation to families of covid victims.



He suggested that relief can be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund maintained under the said Act or from the chief minister’s relief fund. Keeping in view the minimal number of deaths due to Covid-19 in state, it will not put much financial burden on the state to pay the ex-gratia compensation to families of covid victims.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the state to devise a plan to provide financial help to the families of those who die due to Covid-19 and to provide ex-gratia or other immediate financial aid to families of those who died due to covid after the same was declared a disaster, as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The Court posted the matter for October 1.

