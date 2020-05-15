HC seeks response from Centre, state govt on mismatch in number of PPE kits, masks

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre and the Delhi government to clear their stand on the mismatch in the number of PPE kits, N-95 masks, gloves received, after the Delhi government told the court that there was a discrepancy in numbers provided by the Centre.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed both the Centre and state governments to clarify their position by filing separate affidavits within five days and posted the matter for further hearing on June 1.

“ In view of the fact that there appears a mis-match in the inventory of the PPE kits, N-95 masks, gloves etc. between what the Union of India claims in its affidavit, have been supplied to the GNCTD, which the latter states it has not received to the said extent, it is deemed appropriate to direct both the departments to clarify the position by filing separate affidavits within five days, “ the court order said.

The court’s direction came after the Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan told the bench that the information provided by the government of India about the number of PPE kits and N-95 masks does not match with the log book of the department of health, government of NCT.

On the last date, additional solicitor general, Maninder Kaur Acharya, appearing for the Centre, had informed the court that 3,79,429 N-95 masks and 1,16,890 PPE kits had been given to the Delhi government . Acharya’s remarks had come during hearing of a plea which contended that the sanitation workers in the city are not well-equipped withPPE kits and other things, like masks and gloves to save them from being infected by Covid-19

A senior Delhi government official said that the concerned department will file its response in court.

The plea by social worker Harnam Singh had also sought direction to the authorities to carry out testing of all sanitation workers and their immediate families for Covid-19.

Appearing for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, its counsel, Akhil Mittal, submitted a status report detailing that the north corporation is neither aware of any information about the receipt of any masks and PPE kits by the Delhi government from the Centre nor has it received any N-95 masks or PPE kits from the city government specifically for the use of its sanitation workers till date.

The bench granted time to other respondents to file their response by the next date of hearing while noting that only the Delhi government and the North DMC had filed their reply.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had not commented on the issue till late Friday night.