Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / HC stays elections to state handball association

HC stays elections to state handball association

The petitioners told the court that Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu and Amanbir Singh Sidhu, the present president and general secretary of the state handball association, respectively, had unilaterally announced these elections without taking the Punjab sports department and them into confidence

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The petitioners had claimed that scheduling the election on September 29 was arbitrary, illegal, perverse and unconstitutional. (Getty Images)

Jalandhar The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the elections of Punjab Handball Association scheduled for September 29. Seven district handball associations, including Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Mohali and Amritsar had filed the petition for this through their counsel, Rehmat Grewal. The bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill has fixed the next hearing on November 19.

The petitioners told the court that Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu and Amanbir Singh Sidhu, the present president and general secretary of the state handball association, respectively, had unilaterally announced these elections without taking the Punjab sports department and them into confidence.

A former IAS officer, Sidhu is son-in-law of Akali veteran and Rajya Sabha MP, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa; Amanbir is a close relative of former state finance minister and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa. Parminder is son of Sukhdev.

The petitioners added that both the state sports department and the Punjab Olympics Association refused to send observers for these elections, in view of the covid-19 pandemic.



The petitioners had claimed that scheduling the election on September 29 was arbitrary, illegal, perverse and unconstitutional as on the current voter list, there were many members whose mobile numbers were either incorrect or they had given their defunct landline number. Members could not be informed on time, they added.

It was also pleaded there was no hurry for holding elections as the present executive committee elected by the petitioners and others was already performing. The office-bearers are elected for four years.

“To the knowledge of petitioners, some members of the association, as well as the department of sports, Punjab, have requested the chief minister to postpone the elections,” says the petition, also making the claim that holding elections, at this stage, would breed nepotism as no effective and transparent mechanism was in place.

“When the state sports department and the state olympic association refused to send an observer to conduct elections amid a pandemic, why are the president and the general secretary, hell-bent to conduct these? This raises doubt on the election framework,” added the petitioners.

Ludhiana Handball Association secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, who is one of the petitioners, said there was no democracy left in the association, which had also resulted in lowering of the state’s performance on the field. “The president and secretary, however, want to continue their monopoly and thus scheduled the elections in these times,” claimed Dhaliwal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
Sep 26, 2020 15:29 IST
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Sep 26, 2020 14:07 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Sep 26, 2020 14:19 IST

latest news

Watching him walk out to bat is scary, he’s like a wrestler: Karthik
Sep 26, 2020 15:52 IST
Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces high-density pears
Sep 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi
Sep 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files charge sheet naming 9 police personnel for torturing father, son
Sep 26, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.