HC tells farmers to follow guidelines during protests

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reiterated that farmers should follow all the norms and guidelines laid down by the administrations in view of Covid-19 outbreak and even otherwise, during their protests.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha was hearing a plea from one Mohit Kapoor, a Patiala resident, who had approached the court on Monday stating that All India Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, a body of around 250 farmer associations, has announced protests in different parts of the state against Centre’s farm ordinances and sought directions to them to comply with Covid-19 guidelines and other norms. Acting on the plea, the high court on Tuesday sought a status report from the state government.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Punjab government gave details of protests organised by farmers in Patiala, Amritsar, Moga and Phagwara, among other places, and how administration swung into action after the high court order on September 14 and held deliberations with farmer leaders to make them follow the norms. Now, the protests have been called off by farmer unions, the government told the court.

The high court bench while seeking further report from state government has fixed the matter for September 29. However, detailed order is awaited. “The farmer unions have been told to follow high court orders issued in 2019 whereby they have to seek deputy commissioner’s nod to hold a protest and further follow other norms put in place by the administration. They have also been told to abide by the guidelines notified by Centre in view of Covid-19 outbreak,” senior advocate Puneet Bali said who had appeared for the petitioner.