Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / HC tells farmers to follow guidelines during protests

HC tells farmers to follow guidelines during protests

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reiterated that farmers should follow all the norms and guidelines laid down by the administrations in view of Covid-19...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reiterated that farmers should follow all the norms and guidelines laid down by the administrations in view of Covid-19 outbreak and even otherwise, during their protests.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha was hearing a plea from one Mohit Kapoor, a Patiala resident, who had approached the court on Monday stating that All India Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, a body of around 250 farmer associations, has announced protests in different parts of the state against Centre’s farm ordinances and sought directions to them to comply with Covid-19 guidelines and other norms. Acting on the plea, the high court on Tuesday sought a status report from the state government.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Punjab government gave details of protests organised by farmers in Patiala, Amritsar, Moga and Phagwara, among other places, and how administration swung into action after the high court order on September 14 and held deliberations with farmer leaders to make them follow the norms. Now, the protests have been called off by farmer unions, the government told the court.

The high court bench while seeking further report from state government has fixed the matter for September 29. However, detailed order is awaited. “The farmer unions have been told to follow high court orders issued in 2019 whereby they have to seek deputy commissioner’s nod to hold a protest and further follow other norms put in place by the administration. They have also been told to abide by the guidelines notified by Centre in view of Covid-19 outbreak,” senior advocate Puneet Bali said who had appeared for the petitioner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Chandigarh court dismisses snatcher’s bail plea, adds Section 379-A
Sep 16, 2020 21:38 IST
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
Sep 16, 2020 21:43 IST
Sonu Sood has a hilarious reply to fan asking for a BJP ticket
Sep 16, 2020 21:37 IST
Man booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune
Sep 16, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.