HDF names 11 candidates including five women for Ambala MC polls

A day after the election commission declared the poll schedule for the Ambala municipal corporation (MC), the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) on Friday declared the names of 11 of 20 candidates, which include five women.

The front has become the first party to declare the candidates; its mayoral candidate, Amisha Chawla, was declared last month.

The party has fielded Parvinder Singh from ward no. 2 (Scheduled Castes), Davip Kaur from ward no. 3 (general), Robin Khaura from ward no. 7 (SC), Komal from ward no. 8 (general), Pooja from ward no. 11 (SC, women), Rajvinder Kaur Mann from ward no. 12 (women), Rohit Sharma from ward no. 13 (general), Ruby Sodha from ward no. 14 (SC, women), Jitender Bisht from ward no. 15 (general), Ashok Verma from ward no. 18 (backward classes) and Parvinder Singh from ward no. 19 (general).

Announcing the names at the party office, general secretary and treasurer Chitra Sarwara said that the front workers will go door-to-door to campaign for the candidates and the party manifesto will be released next week.

Later, talking to reporters she said, “The motive behind announcing candidates earlier than other parties is to give them more time to understand the issues and connect with the voters. As a woman (mayor) is leading the cavalcade, there are more women in today’s list.”

On the possibilities of an alliance or support, she told the Hindustan Times that there might not be any official announcement, but some parties could lend support like in the 2019 assembly elections. However, she denied any alliance with Venod Sharma’s party.

“We have held talks with him, but Mr Sharma’s conditions don’t suit us,” she said.

Davip Kaur, the candidate from ward 3, said, “Chitra and Amisha have motivated us to represent our area and work for its betterment.”

MC commissioner is returning officer

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma has named Parth Gupta, commissioner of the MC, as the returning officer (RO) for the elections. DC has also named seven other officials as assistant returning officers (ARO).