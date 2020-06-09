Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Head constable killed, two cops injured after man opens fire at police team in Punjab’s Moga

Head constable killed, two cops injured after man opens fire at police team in Punjab’s Moga

Family dispute triggers shooting spree, villager takes mother at gunpoint while fleeing police only to be arrested in hospital

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:25 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The accused, Gurwinder Singh, tried to flee after firing at the policemen and taking his mother hostage but was later arrested. He sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital in Moga. (HT PHOTO )

Moga: A head constable was killed and two policemen were injured when a resident of Khosa Pando in Moga district opened fire at a police team that reached the village on getting a complaint about a firing incident early on Tuesday.

The accused, Gurwinder Singh, tried to flee after firing at the policemen and taking his mother hostage but was later arrested. He sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital in Moga.

Senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that Gurwinder had a fight with his uncle and burned their wheat straw after which his uncle lodged a complaint at the local police station on Monday night. “When the duty officer visited the village, Gurwinder misbehaved with him and later climbed his house’s roof and opened fire in the air with his father’s licensed 12-bore rifle,” he said.

When a special team, comprising staff of the crime investigation agency (CIA), Moga, reached the spot, the accused opened fire at it also, killing head constable Jagmohan Singh on the spot. Inspector Tirlochan Singh and head constable Ridham Singh were injured. They were rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, where their condition is stable.



A deputy superintendent of police and an SP reached the spot soon after with their teams when the accused opened fire yet again and tried to flee after taking his mother at gunpoint. He sustained bullet injuries while fleeing and called an ambulance that took him to the civil hospital where he was later arrested.

