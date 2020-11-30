Head-on collision between two trucks leaves driver dead at Ludhiana’s Southern Bypass

Police getting the mangled remains of one of the trucks removed following the accident at Southern Bypass in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A 49-year-old truck driver was killed and another suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two trucks at Southern Bypass near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, the mishap took place after the other truck driver tried to dodge a pothole on the road.

The deceased has been identified as Surjit Singh, of Deenewal village, Tarn Taran district.

The accident led to a major traffic jam on the road, which was cleared after police reached the spot.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said one of the trucks, loaded with sand, was going towards Doraha, while Surjit was driving in the opposite direction.

According to preliminary investigation, the truck loaded with sand tried to escape a pothole and came in the middle of the road, causing a collision with Surjit’s truck.

The impact of the crash killed Surjit on the spot, while the other driver also suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The SHO said they got to know of the accident after commuters informed the police on Monday morning, following which cops rushed to the spot and got the trucks removed from the road.

The injured truck driver, who remains unidentified, has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence following a complaint by the victim’s relatives, who arrived from Tarn Taran.

The body was handed over to them after autopsy at the Ludhiana civil hospital.