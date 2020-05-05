Heading to find place on train to UP, teen killed in hit-and-run mishap

A 17-year-old Uttar Pradesh boy was killed after a speeding jeep hit him and drove off on the Dhuri railway overbridge on Monday.

Police said the boy, Abhishek Kumar of Janpath Colony, South City, was headed to the Dhandhari railway station with his parents to try their luck to board the special train arranged by the government for labourers.

His mother Sadhna told the police that they were stuck in Ludhiana due to the lockdown. When on Monday, they came to know that a train was leaving for Uttar Pradesh from Dhandhari railway station, she, her husband and their son walked to the station.

When they reached the Dhuri overbridge, a speeding white jeep crushed her son to death and sped away.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said on the mother’s statement, they had booked the unidentified jeep driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) , 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV cameras nearby to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has clarified that the administration was sending text messages to migrant workers shortlisted to board the special trains. The text message will include the date and venue where these workers can board a bus near their residence, and from there, only the shortlisted workers will be transported to the railway station and provided train tickets.