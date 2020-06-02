Sections
Health, cremation ground workers honoured

Each award given in appreciation of services during the Covid-19 outbreak comprises a memento, a corona prevention kit and cash worth Rs 2000.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Cremation ground and health workers have been honoured in Hoshiarpur for their services. (REUTERS/For representation)

Hoshiarpur: Fifteen persons from the health department and the local cremation ground were honoured with the Principal Bagga Sewa Award on the 36th death anniversary of socialist leader and former MLA, ‘Principal’ Om Parkash Bagga.

The awards were in appreciation of the role played by health employees in providing frontline health services and that of the cremation ground workers in cremating bodies of coronavirus patients without fear of stigma.

Each award comprised a memento, a corona prevention kit and cash worth Rs 2000. Principal Bagga’s son Ajay Bagga said that it was a way to express gratitude to the corona warriors and inspire others to fight the pandemic with courage and determination.

