Health dept scam: HP education minister challenges Congress to file chargesheet

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday challenged the Congress to issue a written chargesheet regarding the recent health department scam, stating that the state government will act on it.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhardwaj said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur immediately took action as soon as the scam came to light.

He said that Jai Ram was voted as best performing CM, but Congress leaders are busy politicising the matter and tarnishing the state government’s reputation through baseless allegations.

He also hit out at former chief minister Virbhadra Singh saying that many CBI cases against him were still pending and asked whether the Congress had forgotten that in the Vakamulla Chandershekhar case, the CBI had raided Singh’s home.



Bhardwaj said the state government has been done exceptional work during the pandemic. Even after the lockdown, no cases were reported in Himachal and many patients had been cured. “Though Covid-19 cases in the state increased when Himachal residents returned from other states, it was the state government’s responsibility to bring them back,” he added.

