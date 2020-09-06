Health teams in field to hold camps in Ludhiana

Already a Covid hotspot, the Union ministry report that Ludhiana is among the top 15 districts in the country with high Covid caseload and fatality rate has set alarm bells ringing for the health authorities, who have announced a series of steps to control the surge in infections.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 11,477 cases and 486 deaths. The district is recording an average of 12 to 15 deaths on a daily basis and over 200 positive cases every day. As many as 5,000 samples are being collected on a daily basis in the district.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said they will be holding medical camps in all the areas in the main city during the next three weeks. “We will be examining patients in the camps who are above 30 years of age and are comorbid. Besides, we will be examining all the persons above 40 years of age irrespective of their comorbidity status,” he said.

Bagga said they have fanned out 30 teams across the city to hold such camps over the next three weeks. He further added that they will be further increasing sampling.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the number of samples being tested daily in Ludhiana has now crossed an average of 5,000 per day as against 1,000 earlier. “We want more people to get tested but due to rumours, some people are no coming forward for testing. It is my appeal to the people to get tested at the slightest of symptoms,” he said.