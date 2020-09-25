Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail

Around 1,700 inmates were huddled in the barracks of the first floor after the heavy downpour on Tuesday led to waterlogging at Arthur Road jail.

Despite taking various efforts such as releasing inmates on bail or parole to decongest the jail amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Tuesday’s downpour forced authorities to violate social distancing norms inside the prison premises.

The Arthur Road jail is situated on a low-lying area, causing rain water to enter the jail premises easily. The jail authorities have written to the court, requesting it to release more inmates, owing to the water logging problem.

“On Tuesday night, within hours after it started to rain, the ground floor was filled with water till the waist. Most of the barracks, the superintendent’s office, the canteen and some other rooms were waterlogged. It was difficult to arrange lunch and dinner, but we ensured that no one went hungry,” said an officer from the jail.

Sunil Ramanand, inspector general (prisons), Maharashtra said that no waterlogging was reported on Thursday.

“By Thursday morning, the water level decreased. All the prisoners were then shifted back to their respective barracks. As the crowd was less it was possible to shift them to other barracks,” added the officer.

The jail has a capacity to house around 800 inmates but until the pandemic broke out in March, there were 3600 prisoners in jail.

“After the Supreme Court’s order to release inmates owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, there are currently around 1,700 inmates lodged in the jail, but that too, is double its capacity,” the officeerr said.

183 cases reported from jail

The jail authorities tested 998 inmates in the jail, of whom 183 were tested positive for Covid-19. All the inmates have recovered. Forty-nine staffers were also tested positive.