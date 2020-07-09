Sections
Home / Cities / Heavy rain lashes Himachal, more likely for next three days

Heavy rain lashes Himachal, more likely for next three days

Minimum temperatures were normal in the state while maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places of Himachal Pradesh and light to moderate rain was witnessed in other parts of the state on Thursday. The state meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for middle hills for July 10 and for lower and middle hills of the state for July 11 and 12.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 15.

Shimla district’s Jubbar Hatti recorded 40.0 mm rain followed by Nadaun in Hamirpur district and Una which witnessed 18.0mm rain. Besides, Manali received 17.0mm rain, Sujanpur Tira 16.0mm and Shimla received 8.9mm rain.

Minimum temperatures were normal in the state while maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.



Maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.7°C and 15.8°C in Kufri. Manali recorded 20.0°C maximum temperature and Dalhousie in Chamba district 21.9°C. Maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 30.8°C, Solan 31.0°C, Bilaspur 33.5°C, Hamirpur 33.2°C and Nahan 29.1°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 26.0°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 10.6°C while Una was the hottest place at 34.8°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut responds to Pooja Bhatt’s ‘proof’ video, bows out of feud
Jul 09, 2020 17:56 IST
Covid-19 pushes net leasing of office space down 73% in April-June across 8 Indian cities
Jul 09, 2020 17:57 IST
I found out about his arrest through television: Vikas Dubey’s mother
Jul 09, 2020 17:53 IST
Nepal’s coronavirus cases soar to over 16,500
Jul 09, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.