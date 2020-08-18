Heavy rain leaves many roads inundated in Ludhiana

Intense spells of rain that lashed several places across the city over the last few days flooded streets and left many areas inundated.

Rainfall on Monday resulted in waterlogging in many areas, giving a harrowing time to commuters across the city.

Residents said that tall claims of the civic body regarding turning the city into a smart city have fallen flat, as roads and internal areas get waterlogged even after a brief spell of rain. Residents lashed out at the civic body on social media.

Waterlogging was witnessed at Rahon road, Haibowal, old GT road near clock tower, Chaura Bazar, Model town road, Dugri, Ferozepur road, Sutlej club road (near the entrance of DC residence), Chandigarh road among other areas.

Cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu had visited the spot on July 11 after residents complained against waterlogging and directed the public works department authorities to find a solution for the problem. But no improvement has been done at ground level.

Shopkeepers at the Dugri main road and Rahon road also raised a hue and cry over the potholed roads, which result in accidents.

While the stretch of Dugri main road (near Dugri police station) is in a pathetic condition for a long time, a major portion of the Rahon road has been dug up for installation of sewer lines.

A shopkeeper in Dugri area, Sanjay Tiwari said, “The road is in bad shape for a long time and many accidents also take place on a daily basis. The MC had also conducted repair work in the past, but the material starts peeling off a few days after the work is done.”

Despite attempts MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal could not be reached for comment. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the staff is regularly working to clean the sewer lines to avoid waterlogging.