Heavy rain leaves Punjab’s Jalandhar in deep waters

Commuters making their way through a waterlogged street in Basti Sheikh locality of Jalandhar on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar: Heavy rain on Monday morning brought relief from the hot and humid conditions but left Jalandhar in deep waters with waterlogged roads and potholed stretches becoming a nightmare for commuters.

The municipal corporation’s ill-preparedness for the monsoon was for all to see as sewer pipelines blocked with plastic waste and the lack of storm water drainage led to flooding on most roads and low-lying areas of the city.

The worst-hit areas were 120 Feet Road, Sodal Road, Preet Nagar Road, Ladowali Road, Basti Adda Road, Football Chowk, District Administrative Complex, Domoria Bridge, Basti Sheikh, Basti Bawa Khel, New Railway Road and Phagwara Gate.

The main highway was also water-logged, leading to traffic jams.

“Water took hours to recede and made it impossible for pedestrians to walk. Motorists waited in long traffic jams to reach their destinations,” said Pawan Luthra, a resident from Basti Sheikh.

Due to the rain, roads in town have developed potholes, adding to the woes of commuters who failed to locate them in flooded stretches.

Jalandhar was included in the smart city list in September 2016, but the MC has covered only 8% of the area with storm water drainage. The existing sewage pipes can’t drain the heavy flow of water.

Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja said that work to clean pipes and the sewerage system is on. “Road repair will begin after the monsoon,” he said.