Heavy rainfall forecast on July 3, 4

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:00 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE The Pune district which is receiving moderate rain since past one week is expected to receive heavy rains on July 3 and 4, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“On July 3 and 4 heavy rainfall is expected in Pune district. Rainfall will increase even in ghat areas,” said Anupam Kashyapi, director, India Meteorological Department .

“So far the city has witnessed only moderate rain, but on July 3 and 4 there is a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall, also in isolated areas,” added Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, a heavy downpour caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas in the city on Monday.



Areas like Pune station, Camp, Mangalwar peth, Fatimanagar received heavy rainfall for at least half an hour and then moderate rain continued till 8 pm.

According to Kashyapi, “On Monday, till 5:30 pm, Pune received 050.0mm rainfall while Lohegaon received 011.0 mm rainfall. Pashan did not receive any rain.”

The East street at Camp was mostly impacted as waterlogging caused traffic jams in the afternoon.

“I had gone to Pune station to pick up my wife. While coming back around 4: 45 pm, it was raining heavily and there was water logging on East Street,” said Vardan Pandhare, a resident of Salisbury Park.

“It rained heavily for half an hour in the cantonment area and so waterlogging was reported. Once the doors of nullahs were open, water got cleared in half an hour,” said Riyaz Shiekh, chief health superintendent, Pune Cantonment Board.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Forecast till July 2

June 30: Moderate rains, thundery activity, lightning very likely

July 1: Light to moderate rain very likely

July 2: Moderate rain very likely

(forecast according to IMD)

