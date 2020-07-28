Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till August 3

An advisory for landslides and heavy rainfall has been issued for the next few days in Himachal Pradesh by the state meteorological department. An orange warning in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for July 29 resulting in heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places has been issued. Besides, yellow weather warnings in middle and lower hills for July 30 and in middle hills for July 31 and August 1 is also issued by the MeT.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 3. People are also advised to check traffic routes before leaving home.

On Tuesday, rains lashed parts of the state.The maximum and minimum temperatures were normal as no appreciable change was recorded.

Highest rainfall in the state occured in Nagrota Surian town in Kangra district which witnessed 62 mm rain followed by Ghamroor which received 56 mm rain. Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district received 32 mm rain, Dharamshala received 30.6 mm, Amb in Una district received 30mm, Bilaspur witnessed 21 mm, Hamirpur received 18 mm while Shimla received 6.7 mm rain.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.3°C while it was 18.4°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali recorded 24.6°C maximum temperature, Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded 21.7°C. and maximum temperatures in Dharamshala 30.4°C. Maximum temperature in Solan was 31.5°C, 31°C in Bilaspur, 30.8°C in Hamirpur and 29.8°C in Nahan.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 12.6°C while Una was the hottest place in the state at 36.2°C maximum temperature.