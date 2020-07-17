Sections
Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till July 23

Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till July 23

The state meterological department has issued yellow weather warnings in middle and lower hills for July 18 and 19 while an orange warning has been issued in middle and lower hills for July 20 and 21.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rain is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 23.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rain is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 23.

On Friday, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra districts. Minimum and maximum temperatures were normal throughout the state.

Jogindernagar in Mandi district received highest 58mm rain followed by Dharampur in Mandi district at 50mm and Banjar in Kullu district witnessed 48mm rain. Baijnath received 28mm, Ghumarwin 25mm, Rampur Bushahr 24mm, Dharamshala 22.8mm, Jubbal and Dalhousie 18 mm each while Manali and Nadaun received 9.0mm rainfall.



Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.7°C and 17.2°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali recorded 26.4°C maximum temperature while Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded 20.1°C. Maximum temperatures in Dharamshala was 29.8°C, Solan 30°C, Bilaspur 35°C, Hamirpur 34.8°C and Nahan in Sirmaur district was 29.3°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 24.0°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 12.5°C while Una was the hottest place in the state at 36.2°C.

