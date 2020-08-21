Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal till August 27, says weatherman

With the water level of Beas river increasing due the persisting wet spell, authorities have advised people against venturing near the river. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Intense rainfall was witnessed in isolated places of Bilaspur and Solan districts, while heavy rainfall was reported in isolated places of Hamirpur and Chamba districts and light to moderate rainfall was experienced in other parts of Himachal on Friday.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till August 27.

With the water level of Beas river increasing due the persisting wet spell, authorities have advised people against venturing near the river. A house was damaged in Solan’s Mohal village when a huge boulder crashed into it. However, no loss of life was reported and the debris was removed.

There was no appreciable change in minimum temperature across the state while the maximum temperature decreased by one to two degrees in the last 24 hours. A yellow warning has been issued for lower and middle hills for August 25 as routine life may be disrupted due to heavy rainfall in these areas.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 161mm rain, the highest in the state, followed by Arki, in Solan district which received 158 mm rain, 95mm rainfall was recorded in Bhoranj, Hamirpur; 66 mm in Dalhousie; 60mm in Sundernagar, Mandi; 51mm in Sujanpur Tira; 41mm in Bilaspur; 29.8 mm in Nahan; 29mm in Palampur and Jubbal; 24.6mm in Dharamshala; 24mm in Hamirpur; 21mm in Shimla; 16.8mm in Solan and 16mm in Kufri.

The maximum temperature in state’s capital Shimla was 21.7°C while Kufri, which is 14 kilometres from Shimla logged a temperature of 18.7°C.

Prominent hill stations Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded a maximum temperature of 21.6°C, 26.6°C. and 16.6°C, respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Sirmaur, Kalpa and Una was 26°C, 29.5°C , 29.2°C, 25°C, 21.7°C and 31.4°C, respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 11.9°C, while Berthin, a town in Bilaspur district was the hottest at 32.8°C.

Rain caused losses worth ₹37-cr in Kangra

Naresh K Thakur

Naresh.kumar4@hindustantimes.com

Heavy rainfall has so far caused losses to the tune of ₹37 crore in Kangra district , officials have said.

However, this year the district suffered 200% less losses as compared to last year during the corresponding period. This is largely attributed to below normal rainfall this season. The district has so far received 986mm as compared to the usual 1,206mm, logging an 18% deficit.

Since the onset of monsoon in June, the cumulative losses in the district are pegged at ₹37.2 crore, said deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. Last year, rain had caused losses to the tune of ₹104.99 crore during the same period.

The public works department (PWD) suffered losses worth ₹15 crore, while the National Highway Authority of India lost ₹8.81 crore.

Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) department, which is now called Jal Shakti Vibhag, suffered losses of around ₹4.76 crores due to the damage to 104 water supply schemes.

Similarly, damage to agricultural and horticultural produce and infrastructure was assessed to be around ₹2.18 crore. The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) suffered losses upto ₹1.02 crore.

Last year,PWD’s losses were pegged at ₹46 crores; IPH’s at ₹45.07 crores and HPSEBL’s at ₹11.54 crore. Losses to agriculture and horticulture was ₹15 crores.

Prajapati said around 80 houses have been fully or partially damaged causing losses up to ₹50 lakhs.

ONE CASUALTY IN HOUSE COLLAPSE

“One person died after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the district,” said the deputy commission. He said last year as many as 12 people had died due to rain-related incidents in the corresponding period.

The administrative authorities and the district disaster management authority (DDMA) saved two lives by carrying out an aerial rescue with the help of Indian Army. Two women, who were seriously ill, were rescued from the remote Bara Bhangal village.