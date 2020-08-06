Sections
Home / Cities / Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal, yellow warning issued for August 9

Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal, yellow warning issued for August 9

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 12

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Monsoon was normal in the state on Thursday as heavy rains lashed Solan district while light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in the state. (ht file)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout Himachal Pradesh for the next few days as the state meteorological department on Thursday issued a yellow warning for middle and lower hills for August 9.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 12. Monsoon was normal in the state on Thursday as heavy rains lashed Solan district while light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in the state. Maximum temperatures in the state deceased by one to two degrees and minimum temperatures were normal.

Highest rainfall in the state at 67mm was witnessed in Kandaghat of Solan district followed by Kangra’s Guler which received 53mm rain. Mashobra in Shimla district received 42mm rain, Dharamshala 37.4mm, Kasauli in Solan district 36mm, Kufri 29mm, Dalhousie 26 mm, Paonta Sahib 25mm, Shimla15.2mm while Solan, Bilaspur and Palampur witnessed 10mm rain each.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.1°C while it was 17.6°C in Kufri. Manali recorded 24.8°C maximum temperature, Dalhousie in Chamba district 22.8°C while Dharamshala recorded 28.2°C.



Maximum temperatures in Solan was 30°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Hamirpur 31.8°C, Una 35.8°C and Nahan 30.6°C. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 24.6°C maximum temperature.

