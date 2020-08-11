Heavy rainfall to continue in HP till Aug 16, orange warning issued for Aug 11

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till August 16 and the state meteorological department has issued an orange warning for lower and middle hills of Himachal for August 11.

Manmohan Singh, director, state meteorological department , said that heavy rainfall was witnessed in Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Kangra districts on Monday while light to moderate rainfall occurred at various places. Maximum temperatures decreased by one to two degrees and no appreciable change was witnessed in minimum temperatures, he added.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Naina Devi of Bilaspur district which received 16mm rain followed by Gaggal, Kangra district, which received 156mm rain. 120mm rain was recorded at Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur district, 108mm at Jogindernagar, 72mm at Palampur, and 68mm at Baijnath.

Dharamshala received 52.4 mm, Nadaun in Hamirpur district received 45mm, Ghumarwin of Bilaspur district witnessed 44mm, Nahan witnessed 42.2 mm, Dalhousie in Chamba district received 30mm, Bilaspur witnessed 28.5 mm, Kasauli 27mm and Una recorded 15.8mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature recorded in state’s capital Shimla was 24.1°C while in Kufri it was 20.3°C.

Hill stations Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala recorded 25.4°C, 21.6°C. and 27.6°C maximum temperatures, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Solan was 30°C, 32°C in Bilaspur, 31.8°C in Hamirpur, 31°C in Una and 27.5°C in Nahan. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 26.3°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at 12.4°C while Berthin in Bilaspur was the hottest place as it recorded 35.2°C maximum temperature.