Heavy rains predicted in next three days

Noida The city and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The national capital region (NCR) saw moderate to heavy rainfall on the first few days of last week. However, due to the weather conditions the region has turned dry since Friday last week.

Weather analysts have asserted that the monsoon line of trough – a low-pressure line that oscillates around Delhi and brings rains to the region – which is currently over northern foothills will move back towards Delhi-NCR by Tuesday night. This will lead to moderate to heavy rains across NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad, they said.

“Tuesday may see light rains across several pockets of the region, including Noida and Ghaziabad. However, as the monsoon trough line will oscillate around Delhi-NCR from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we can expect heavy rainfall on July 29 and 30. The region may see an overall moderate rainfall for next three to four days at least,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

The rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has seen deficit rainfall of 91%, and has received only 17mm rainfall since June 1 against expected 197.3 mm. The neighbouring Ghaziabad too saw a rainfall deficit of 69% and has received 60.7mm rainfall against expected 197.3mm.

The weather department predicts temperature to fall as well due to the rains. “The temperatures may also fall by at least three to four degrees from July 29 onwards,” Srivastava said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, against 36.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier, IMD said.