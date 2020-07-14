Heavy rush at Ludhiana MC offices despite ban on gatherings

Sections
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Though Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the district, the municipal corporation (MC) offices continued to witness a heavy rush of residents on Tuesday.

The authorities, on the other hand, have turned a blind eye to the risk posed by the gatherings and held a meeting at MC office.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA (North) Rakesh Pandey and around a dozen councillors and leaders of North constituency conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and civic body officials to review development projects at Zone D office.

Residents had also gathered at the MC offices for day to day works giving social distancing a miss. There was no check on the entry of residents in the offices.



Requesting anonymity, an MC official said, “The higher authorities are conducting meetings and risking the lives of others at MC offices. After joint commissioner, Kulpreet Singh, Congress councillor, Manpreet Grewal testing Covid-19 positive, the public movement in MC offices should be restricted at the earliest.”

MC commissioner Sabharwal said that the entry of residents have been restricted in MC offices and only important meetings are being held keeping social distancing in mind.”

“The residents can submit complaints online at mcludhiana.gov.in or through CRAMAT application. A complaint box is also put up outside the MC offices. Most of the applications would also be accepted in Suvidha Kendras only, where it is easy to maintain social distancing,” said Sabharwal.

MLA Rakesh Pandey said, “Social distancing was implemented during the meeting and all other norms were followed.”

